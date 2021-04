Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell Draws and Order Of Play for 4/21/21

Rafael Nadal returns to action in Barcelona on Wednesday against Ilya Ivashka. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

The Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell, Trofeo Conde de Godo, has been staged at the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona-1899, the oldest Spanish tennis club, since 1953. The ATP 500 clay-court tournament is one of the most important events in Spanish tennis and on the Barcelona social calendar. Rafael Nadal owns a record 11 trophies at this event and enters coming off a Monte-Carlo quarterfinal loss to Andrey Rublev

