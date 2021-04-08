Don't Miss
- Tennis Coach “Uncle Toni” Nadal to Coach Felix Auger-Aliassime for the Clay Court Swing
- Tennis News • Roland Garros Delayed by One Week as Covid Rates Rise in France
- The Good, The Bad, The Stinkface? Tennis Reaction Photos
- Tennis Stars Return for Monte-Carlo Masters, Rafa Nadal Seeded Third Behind Djokovic and Medvedev
- Tennis • 10sBalls Editor’s Choice Photo Gallery
- Tennis News • Roland-Garros Postponed One Week Creating “Domino Effect”
- Volvo Car Open Draws & Order of Play for 4/8/21
- Tennis Photo Gallery Featuring Nadal, Muguruza, Tsitsipas, Andreescu and More!
- Volvo Car Open Draws & Order of Play for 4/7/21
- Juncheng Shang, Liv Hovde Win Adidas Easter Bowl Boys’ and Girls’ 18s Titles
- Tennis News London • Billie Jean King Cup • British Team to Face Mexico • April 16-17
- WTA Results – Charleston Tennis • Anisimova Has A Comeback Victory • Storm Sanders Qualies And Wins First Round
- Ricky’s Preview and Picks for This Week’s ATP Events in Marbella and Cagliari
- Volvo Car Open Draws & Order of Play for 4/6/21
- Hurkacz Wins Miami Open Tennis Battle Between Good Friends and First-time Masters 1000 Finalists
The Good, The Bad, The Stinkface? Tennis Reaction Photos
-
- Updated: April 8, 2021
The global pandemic has been tough for everyone… check out some of the best reaction photos in tennis over the last 12 months.
← Previous Story Tennis • 10sBalls Editor’s Choice Photo Gallery