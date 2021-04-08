10sBalls.com
The Good, The Bad, The Stinkface? Tennis Reaction Photos

The Good, The Bad, The Stinkface? Tennis Reaction Photos

The global pandemic has been tough for everyone… check out some of the best reaction photos in tennis over the last 12 months.

Jennifer Brady of the United States reacts during the women’s singles final against Naomi Osaka of Japan on day 13 of the Australian Open tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 20 February 2021. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS
Dylan Alcott of Australia reacts after defeating Sam Schroder of the Netherlands during the Men’s Quad Wheelchair singles final match on Day 10 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 17 February 2021. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS
Ashleigh Barty of Australia reacts after losing against Danielle Collins of the USA during the round 3 match at the Adelaide International Tennis Tournament, at Memorial Drive in Adelaide, Australia, 24 February 2021. EPA-EFE/MATT TURNER
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts during his Men’s singles semi final match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 19 February 2021. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS
Danielle Collins of the USA reacts as she plays Sofia Kenin of the USA during their women’s quarter-final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 07 October 2020. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON
Rafael Nadal of Team Spain wears his face mask as he watches team mate Pablo Carreno Busta play Fabio Fignini of Italy during their semi-finals match at the ATP Cup tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 06 February 2021. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS
Fabio Fognini of Italy reacts as he plays Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan during their men’s first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 28 September 2020. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan reacts during his men’s singles final match against Alexei Popyrin of Australia at the Singapore Tennis Open ATP 250 held at the OCBC Arena in Singapore, 28 February 2021. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON
Vera Zvonareva of Russia reacts after her semifinal match against Margarita Gasparyan of Russia at the St.Petersburg Ladies Trophy 2021 WTA tennis tournament in St.Petersburg, Russia, 20 March 2021. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV
Daniel Evans of Great Britain reacts against Frances Tiafoe of the USA during their Men’s singles match at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Florida, USA, 26 March 2021. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE
Benoit Paire of France reacts during his men’s singles first round match against Jannik Sinner of Italy at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, 14 September 2020. EPA-EFE/Clive Brunskill / POOL