Photo Gallery Marbella Trophy Shots Starring Pablo Carreno Busta, Jaume Munar, Bjorn Borg and More!

Pablo Carreno Busta (R) celebrates with the champion’s trophy, next to Swedish tennis legend Bjorn Borg, after winning the final match against Spanish tennis player Jaume Munar (L) at the Andalucia Open Tennis Tournament in Marbella, Spain. EPA-EFE/Antonio Paz
In the first all-Spanish ATP final in three years, Pablo Carreno Busta (R) celebrates with the trophy after beating Jaume Munar (L) at the Andalucia Open Tennis Tournament in Marbella, Spain. EPA-EFE/Antonio Paz
Former world No. 1 Bjorn Borg praised the play of both finalists. EPA-EFE/Antonio Paz
Pablo Carreno Busta captured his fifth career title and first championship on home soil. EPA-EFE/Antonio Paz
Jaume Munar knocked off Spanish phenom Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals, but came up short against Pablo Carreno Busta in the final. EPA-EFE/Antonio Paz
Top-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta won his second career clay-court title and first since Estoril in 2017. EPA-EFE/Antonio Paz
Uruguayan tennis player Ariel Behar (L) and Ecuadoran Gonzalo Escobar (R) pose with champion’s trophy after winning the men’s doubles final at the Andalucia Open Tennis Tournament in Marbella, Spain. EPA-EFE/Antonio Paz
Serbian Nikola Cacic (R) and Bosnian player Tomislav Brkic (L) pose after losing the men’s double final at the Andalucia Open Tennis Tournament in Marbella, Spain. EPA-EFE/Antonio Paz
Pablo Carreno Busta celebrates his 200th career win and fifth career ATP title at the Andalucia Open Tennis Tournament in Marbella, Spain. EPA-EFE/Antonio Paz