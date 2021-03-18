10sBalls.com
Abierto Mexicano Telcel Tennis Photo Gallery From Day 3 in Acapulco

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in action against John Isner of the USA during the third day of of the Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico, 17 March 2021. EPA-EFE/David Guzman
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in action against Sebastian Korda of the USA during the third day of the Mexican Tennis Open in Acapulco, Mexico, 17 March 2021. EPA-EFE/David Guzman
Alexander Zverev of Germany in action against Laslo Djere of Serbia during the third day of activities of the Mexican Tennis Open in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico 17 March 2021. EPA-EFE/David Guzman
Lorenzo Musetti of Italy in action against Frances Tiafoe of the USA during the third day of the Mexican Tennis Open in Acapulco, Mexico, 17 March 2021. EPA-EFE/David Guzman
Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in action against Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia during the third day of activities of the Mexican Tennis Open in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico 17 March 2021. EPA-EFE/David Guzman
Frances Tiafoe of the USA in action against Lorenzo Musetti of Italy during the third day of the Mexican Tennis Open in Acapulco, Mexico, 17 March 2021. EPA-EFE/David Guzman
Sebastian Korda of the USA in action against the Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada during the third day of the Mexican Tennis Open in Acapulco, Mexico, 17 March 2021. EPA-EFE/David Guzman
Laslo Djere of Serbia in action against Alexander Zverev of Germany during the third day of activities of the Mexican Tennis Open in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico 17 March 2021. EPA-EFE/David Guzman
John Isner of the USA in action against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during the third day of activities of the Mexican Tennis Open in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico 17 March 2021. EPA-EFE/David Guzman