Abierto Mexicano Telcel Photo Gallery with Zverev, Musetti, Tsitsipas and More

Second-seeded Alexander Zverev will play Dominik Koepfer in an all-German Acapulco semifinal. EPA-EFE/David Guzman
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece celebrates after defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in the Acapulco quarterfinals. EPA-EFE/David Guzman
Felix Auger-Aliassime on the move in Acapulco. EPA-EFE/David Guzman
Italian qualifier Lorenzo Musetti toppled Grigor Dimitrov to reach his first ATP semifinal. EPA-EFE/David Guzman
Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in action against Lorenzo Musetti of Italy during the Acapulco quarterfinals. EPA-EFE/David Guzman
Nineteen-year-old Lorenzo Musetti of Italy reacts during his match against Grigor Dimitrov in Acapulco. EPA-EFE/David Guzman
The top-seeded Tsitsipas will face Musetti in the semifinals. EPA-EFE/David Guzman
Stefanos Tsitsipas in action against Felix Auger-Aliassime. EPA-EFE/David Guzman