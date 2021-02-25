Adelaide International Tennis Draws and Order Of Play For 2/26/21

Belinda Bencic will play American qualifier Coco Gauff for a spot in the Adelaide final. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS

Adelaide International Open

February 22 – February 27, 2021

Adelaide, Australia

Total Prize Money: $535,530

Adelaide International Open Preview

World No. 1 Ash Barty headlines a loaded 32-player singles draw at the Adelaide International. The top-seeded Barty, who faces Danielle Collins in her opener, is one of three former Grand Slam singles champions in the field that includes reigning Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek, former US Open champion Samantha Stosur, second-seeded Belinda Bencic and reigning Australian Open doubles champion Elise Mertens.

