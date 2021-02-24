Adelaide International Tennis Draws and Order Of Play For 2/25/21

- LAVER CUP TENNIS • HEAD becomes Official Tennis Ball, Racquet and String
-
- Updated: February 24, 2021
Adelaide International Open
February 22 – February 27, 2021
Adelaide, Australia
Total Prize Money: $535,530
Adelaide International Open Preview
World No. 1 Ash Barty headlines a loaded 32-player singles draw at the Adelaide International. The top-seeded Barty, who faces Danielle Collins in her opener, is one of three former Grand Slam singles champions in the field that includes reigning Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek, former US Open champion Samantha Stosur, second-seeded Belinda Bencic and reigning Australian Open doubles champion Elise Mertens.
Adelaide International Open Draws
