LAVER CUP TENNIS • HEAD becomes Official Tennis Ball, Racquet and String

Laver Cup organizers announced today that HEAD, a leading racquet and ball manufacturer, has signed a multi-year deal to become a global sponsor of the event starting with this year’s edition to be held at the iconic TD Garden in Boston from September 24-26, 2021.

HEAD Tennis, a global provider of premium, high-performance equipment and apparel, will become the Official Tennis Ball, Racquet, String, Stringer and Racquet Bag of the Laver Cup.

Since its launch in the late 1960s, when HEAD founder Howard Head first introduced the aluminium tennis racquet, the division’s key products have attained leading market positions based on sales and reputation with many of the world’s top players competing with HEAD racquets.

In one of a number of new exciting initiatives HEAD will work closely with the Laver Cup team to design a special edition Laver Cup branded racquet and bag that will be sold in the lead up to and during the Laver Cup.

“We are delighted to welcome HEAD as an official supplier,” said Laver Cup CEO Steve Zacks. “As one of the world’s leading racquet manufacturers with such a rich history in the sport, they are a perfect fit for the Laver Cup and we look forward to a long and successful collaboration.”

Named in honor of Australian tennis legend Rod Laver, the Laver Cup is played over three days, with a fast-paced scoring system on a dramatic black court. The competition pits six of the best players from Europe against six of their counterparts from the rest of the World with tennis legends and great rivals Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe current captains for Team Europe and Team World respectively.

For Laver Cup 2021, HEAD will supply balls for all matches through its Penn brand, a dominant force in the US market with a share of more than 60%.

Many players from HEAD’s high-performance roster have participated in previous editions of the Laver Cup including current world No.1 Novak Djokovic, Taylor Fritz, Diego Schwartzman and Alexander Zverev.

“Our players have had wonderful things to say about the organization, team spirit and positive energy from fans,” continued Barbian. “The Laver Cup really is the perfect advertisement for the sport that we all love.”

The fourth edition of the Laver Cup will take place at TD Garden, Boston, from September 24-26, 2021. Team Europe hoisted the trophy at the inaugural event in Prague in 2017, Chicago in 2018 and Geneva in 2019.