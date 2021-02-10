- After Being Unstoppable for Russia at ATP Cup, Medvedev and Rublev are on a Roll in Melbourne Tennis
A New Day, A New Badge • Day 26 in Melbourne at the Australian Open 2021
-
- Updated: February 10, 2021
By Sven Groeneveld
New Day, New Badge.
Had to go get my Badge redone! The times are over when we, as coaches, used to have player’s badges. Those would last the entire tournament with all its privileges. Now if your player is out, there is a deadline and you need to request special permission. Tennis Australia was so kind to replace my badge today in order to have continued to stay in Melbourne in the lead up to Singapore!
I could not resist and get back to my special visit of yesterday where I met a very kind dutch man with who I shared a bench with in the Botanical gardens. What a coincidence! I sat on this bench which he had donated in memory of his late wife. This gentleman visits once a month and comes to the bench on which I sat to take in the beauty of Melbourne. I am so grateful for this visit as it gives me a great appreciation of life and the time we have together!
We had a full day on-site today and I will send more tennis updates tomorrow! For now, I just want to be thankful for being here!
Sven Groeneveld