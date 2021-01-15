Don't Miss
Sven Tennis • Day 11 • Travel Day #2 • Arrival in Melbourne
- Updated: January 15, 2021
By Sven Groeneveld
On arrival, we were taken to a private hanger where we walked through the private jets! The attention to detail and the care to all was incredible!
Welcome Message From Qatar Airlines
Once we went through all of the steps and stages of entering Australia (which this time was by far the best and fastest luggage and customs control ever! I sure could get used to this! We could not take any pictures due to the privacy of other players and the authorities.
Once we all got our forms taken care of and had our passports checked we were on our way with the double-decker bus to the hotel with a Police escort of course.
