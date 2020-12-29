Tennis News • ATP Announces Some schedule changes

10sBalls.com
The ATP has today announced a revised schedule for weeks 8-13 of the 2021 ATP Tour season, as tennis continues its return during the COVID-19 pandemic, following the announcement of a reconfigured schedule for the first seven weeks earlier this month.

Several early-season events are scheduled to follow the conclusion of the Australian Open, including the European Indoor, Latin American, and Middle East swings, which lead into the Miami Open presented by Itau in the final two weeks of March.


Due to the impact of COVID-19, the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells will not be held on its customary dates in March. Alternative dates are being assessed for the tournament to potentially take place later in the year.

All subsequent sections of the 2021 calendar, beginning with the Spring clay-court season from week 14, remain unchanged at this time, with all tournaments planned to take place as originally scheduled.

The ATP continues to assess opportunities for additional single-year licenses to be scheduled in 2021 and will communicate any additions once confirmed.