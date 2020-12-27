Roger Federer Withdraws From 2021 Australian Open

Roger Federer’s streak of 21 consecutive Australian Open appearances has come to an end with his withdrawal from the 2021 AO.

World No. 5 and six-time Australian Open champion Roger Federer has withdrawn from the 2021 Australian Open.



The 39-year-old Swiss is continuing rehab from a pair of arthroscopic surgeries to his right knee. Federer underwent an initial right knee surgery last February then had a second surgery on the same knee last June.



“In the end Roger ran out of time to get himself ready for the rigors of a Grand Slam and he’s very disappointed he won’t be coming to Melbourne in 2021,” Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said.



The decision snaps Federer’s streak of 21 consecutive Australian Open appearances.



“The Australian Open has always held a special place in his heart – remember it was Roger who first called the AO the ‘happy slam’,” Tiley said.



“We wish him all the best as he prepares for his comeback later in the year and look forward to seeing him in Melbourne in 2022.”



On a day in which Federer departed the field, the AO announced it has awarded a main-draw wild card to former world No. 1 Andy Murray. It will be Murray’s first Melbourne appearance since 2019.



The 2021 Australian Open is set for February 8th-21st.



