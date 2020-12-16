- Tennis • 10sBalls Shares A Postcard From An Australian In Quarantine Last Month
- Updated: December 16, 2020
Yes, United changed my flight from 11 pm to 11 am without telling me so I had to buy a pricey flight from LA early yesterday morning to catch a flight to Sydney from San Francisco.
I Got the last seat on that flight ! 😮
Yes, I was Lucky .
The number for passengers for the flight was 26 and so 15 missed out at check-in.
The plane was empty !
The airports were empty …
I landed at 7.15 pm and it took probably 3 hours at the airport to wait and wait for the exit process …
No trolleys, I had four bags to load onto myself !
Then I waited outside the hotel for an hour as 2 people were taken off the bus at a time by Police and military .
I got to my room around Midnight!
I am happy I am in the Marriott hotel in the city! It’s fine and I have a cute view of the Harbour bridge …