British Tennis Stars Play ‘Battle Of The Brits Premier League Of Tennis’ At LTA’S National Tennis Centre

Jamie Murray and the LTA team up for The Battle Of The Brits Premier League Tennis.

The LTA and Jamie Murray are teaming up again to offer British Elite men’s and women’s tennis players some enhanced pre-season match-play opportunities in the form of a one-off league – The Battle of the Brits Premier League Tennis, staged at the LTA’s National Tennis Centre in Roehampton from 20th December.

This is the third event staged by Jamie and staged at the NTC this year. The domestic-only match-play league is designed to help British players prepare for the 2021 season with the chance to turn their practice matches into competitive opportunities which fans will be able to watch via live streaming.

The four-day event held from Sunday 20 – Wednesday 23rd will feature 16 players (both men and women) playing in a 30-match league format, that will see each player play at least once across the four days.

Players already signed up include Dan Evans, Heather Watson, Andy Murray, Emma Raducanu, Cameron Norrie, Harriet Dart, Jay Clarke, Jodie Burrage and James Ward. The tournament scoring system will be Match Tiebreaks for deciding sets and the points system used to declare the men’s and women’s leaders at the conclusion of the event will be three points for a win over any player ranking inside the world’s Top 250, two points for a win ranked between 251-600 and one point for winning a set while losing a match.

The event will be streamed on LTA’s own social media channels (and YouTube) to allow tennis fans far and wide the chance to enjoy the matches.

Jamie Murray said: “All the players were keen to get the chance to test themselves before the season begins. It’s been such an unusual year, with so many disruptions that any competitive tennis people can get is welcome. Even in pre-season nobody likes to lose to their friends, so we’re expecting some tight matches.”

LTA CEO Scott Lloyd said: “We want to do all we can to help British players prepare for the season ahead. Whilst we wait for the calendar to be finalised we’ve got the opportunity to let players play competitively at the NTC. Despite being indoors, the matches will be on a similar type of court surface as at Melbourne and using the same balls to try and replicate conditions in Australia as closely as we can. Hopefully the players will make the most of the opportunity to get some competitive matches under their belt.”