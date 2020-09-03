Noah Rubin’s “Behind The Racquet” • With • James F. Goldstein | Tennis 10sBalls

Editor’s note: 10sBalls thanks Noah Rubin for giving us permission to repost these great stories.

#CelebrityBTR “ I was a ranked junior tennis player in Wisconsin and played on the freshman tennis team at Stanford University. I was not only a tennis player but an avid spectator of the sport. I remember going to Forest Hills in the ’50s and watching the US Open and Davis Cup. I’ve been a regular season ticket holder at Indian Wells for over 30 years. That is my favorite event in the world of tennis. I love that tournament. Even though I stopped competing, I have continued playing tennis throughout my life. I’ve played almost every day during the pandemic.

I always dreamed of having my own tennis court. I’ve been doing construction work on my property for 40 years and the tennis court was always part of the plan. About five years ago, I realized this dream. Not only do I have my own tennis court, but it’s become world famous, much to my pleasure and enjoyment. I was able to buy the house next door and build the tennis court there. It’s become known as an infinity court, with a view of all of Los Angeles. Many of the top players have been here. Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic were here to do promotional work while Sam Querrey was here to practice. It’s become known as a very special tennis court.

I love the athleticism of tennis. I study the form and strokes of the top players so I can relate to the way they’re playing and hopefully improve my own game. That’s a big part of my pleasure. Sometimes, I don’t even bother to look at the score. I just enjoy watching the beauty of the way a competitor plays. I don’t play social tennis. I play intensely with very good players. I’m not just a competitor. I’m a competitor with myself, trying to achieve perfection in the way I hit the ball, which is a never-ending pursuit. Sometimes I take a month off from playing because of international travel. When I come back, I feel like a beginner again. That is one of the most frustrating things that I’ve ever experienced. I have a hoop in my driveway and I always used to mix basketball with tennis. Since I got my own tennis court, I’ve given up basketball. As far as active participation, tennis has totally taken over, but as far as spectatorship, basketball is still number one for me.”

James F. Goldstein – Photo by Behind The Racquet

