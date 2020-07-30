- Noah Rubin’s “Behind The Racquet” • With • Stefanos Tsitsipas | Tennis 10sBalls
- ATP | WTA Tennis Updates And News From Alix Ramsay for 10sBalls
- Tennis Balls YES • Tennis Bubbles ?… ATP | WTA Players Head To The U.S.Open • Also Sorry Novak Djokovic
- ATP Star Tennis Player • The Extraordinarily Talented Dustin “Dreddy” Brown Photos
- Bad News For ATP | WTA Tennis • Fall Swing In Asia Next On Chopping Block As China Events Cancelled
- Noah Rubin’s “Behind The Racquet” • With • Aleksandra Krunic | Tennis 10sBalls
- Danielle Collins Booted Out Of World Team Tennis, Says She Didn’t Know Rules
- Happy Birthday To U.S. Tennis Olympian and Chicago’s Own Donald Young Jr.
- Happy Birthday To Tennis Coach Sven Groeneveld • By Steve Green @10sBalls
- Tennis News • Washington D.C. Cancels Tourney • Restart Tour For ATP|WTA Stopped, Because How Do You Make A “Bubble”?
Noah Rubin’s “Behind The Racquet” • With • Stefanos Tsitsipas | Tennis 10sBalls
-
- Updated: July 30, 2020
Editor’s note: 10sBalls thanks Noah Rubin for giving us permission to repost these great stories.
🎾🎾🎾
“In 2018, I broke into the Top 15 and was seeded in Grand Slams. That’s when I understood my potential. In the beginning, I traveled with only my dad. Now, I travel with my dad, mom, and three siblings. I’m the main source of income for my family.
I have hobbies that keep me interested in different aspects of life. These activities keep me creative and are reflected in my tennis game and presence on court. Sometimes, I post things on my social media that not many people understand. These posts express my inner creativity. I’m just trying to be different from the rest. I put Stefanos’ twist on life. I am philosophical, I come from a country with a history of philosophy and I don’t know if I was Pythagoras or Socrates in my previous life, but I wouldn’t mind being either one.
There was a time when I wasn’t doing well. I started to play futures and was doubting myself. I wasn’t sure if I was good enough to play professional tennis. My country was going through hard times. Greece was on the verge of bankruptcy. The entire population was suffering. My father’s siblings were unemployed and couldn’t feed their families. People looked at me like I was the one ruling the country and they thought I was part of the problem.
I felt isolated. I wasn’t home to see what was going on because I was traveling. I needed support. My mental coach shared his wisdom and inspired me. Then I said to myself, ‘You’ve dedicated your entire life to tennis, you can’t just give up. You’ve got to keep going.’ I play tennis to prove that my country has a great history and can achieve success. Tennis is a very introverted sport and we face everything alone. We have a team that follows us all over the world but I have spent countless sleepless nights on my own. All the traveling and competing causes a lot of stress and I grew very lonely.
I was an introverted child and I didn’t have many friends. When I first started playing on tour, I thought I would develop friendships but it turned out to be the opposite. Most players keep to themselves. I feel like players don’t want to become friends because they think someone will grab a secret from you to beat you. I guess they’re just too serious about the whole thing. Friends would make traveling less lonely.”
If you want to follow Stefanos socially make sure you follow her Instagram: Click Here
🎾🎾🎾
You can check out more Behind The Racquet stories on the link below:
Facebook | Behind The Racquet
Twitter | @BehindTRacquet
Instagram | @behindtheracquet