Don't Miss
- Happy Birthday To Tennis Coach Sven Groeneveld • By Steve Green @10sBalls
- Tennis News • Washington D.C. Cancels Tourney • Restart Tour For ATP|WTA Stopped, Because How Do You Make A “Bubble”?
- WTA|ATP Tennis Stars From Berlin • Photo Gallery
- World Team Tennis Event Hosted At The Greenbrier In 2020, It’s Not Just About Winning
- Tennis News • Medvedev, Tsitsipas Headline ATP Tour’s Return To Action At Citi Open In Washington DC
- Capt. Sir Tom Moore • Queen Elizabeth Knights 100-Year-Old Fundraising Captain
- Handsome Future Star Berrettini the last man standing, wins first-ever Ultimate Tennis Showdown
- Tennis Is Being Played • For How Long? Where? How? New York City? • New Changes Daily
- Update: Captain Tom Moore • Beckham Names First Lionheart
- Rublev wins Thiem’s own Tennis tournament after Besting the Austrian
Happy Birthday To Tennis Coach Sven Groeneveld • By Steve Green @10sBalls
-
- Updated: July 21, 2020
Happy Birthday Sven !
We all wish you the Best of Everything. We hope you are staying busy with your ORANGE Coach and TOALSON. We forget the year as to your age. It’s ok . And we know it’s on the 22nd. • but we wanted to be the first ones to Send You Birthday Wishes. From All your friends @10sBalls
Cheers to the coach that always sets a high standard … we hope you are working on your BOOK. Or your Film. Or your new teaching App.