Happy Birthday To Tennis Coach Sven Groeneveld • By Steve Green @10sBalls

Happy Birthday Sven !



We all wish you the Best of Everything. We hope you are staying busy with your ORANGE Coach and TOALSON. We forget the year as to your age. It’s ok . And we know it’s on the 22nd. • but we wanted to be the first ones to Send You Birthday Wishes. From All your friends @10sBalls

Cheers to the coach that always sets a high standard … we hope you are working on your BOOK. Or your Film. Or your new teaching App.