Happy Birthday To U.S. Tennis Olympian and Chicago’s Own Donald Young Jr.

Happy Birthday Man. What a nice way to ease into a celebration than by beating the best doubles team in history (the Bryan Brothers) in World Team Tennis…



D.Y. As his friends have always called him is playing WTT with the first place Philadelphia Freedoms at the amazing “Greenbrier”, in West Virginia.

DY and his partner Fabrice Martin took out Bob and Mike Bryan. Also known as the Bryan brothers in a tightly contested match 5-4 (not a typo WTT scoring).



We want to wish our long time friend a really Happy Birthday. We Sort of spent his 21st with him. We’ve carved pumpkins on Halloween, we’ve spent X-mas together checking out the decorated lights at night • Thinking of Donald always brings a smile to our faces. He is truly a gentleman and a very thoughtful friend.



We have always felt blessed to know him and see him play. We were there the year he was all over Stan the Man Wawrinka • He beat a top tenner. We were there when he was in the Easter bowl.



We know he has a few more trophies to put in the cabinet. He is one of the most talented players on the tour.



If only he believed in himself, like so many of us do • So Donald our BIRTHDAY PRESENT to you this year (no… not another ping pong paddle, or cufflinks) is BELIEF in yourself. “YIM” – Young in Motion is his motto. He plays with a Dunlop Racket and his left hand. Like RAFA he was born a righty but just can’t resist those lefties spin he can create.



