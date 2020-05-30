Tennis With Tsitsipas • French Open 2019 Photo Gallery • 10sBalls

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece plays Filip Krajinovic of Serbia during their men’s third round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 31 May 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece plays Filip Krajinovic of Serbia during their men’s third round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 01 June 2019. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece plays Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland during their men’s round of 16 match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 02 June 2019. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece plays Maximilian Marterer of Germany during their men’s first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 26 May 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece plays Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland during their men’s round of 16 match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 02 June 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece plays Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland during their men’s round of 16 match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 02 June 2019. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

🎾🎾🎾

If you enjoyed story please sign up for our mailing list or follow us on: