Tennis • Live GOATs: Federer, Nadal Treat Tennis Fans To Instagram Session

By Ricky Dimon

Instagram Live sessions have been the new norm for the tennis world during the coronavirus pandemic. Stan Wawrinka, Benoit Paire, Alexander Zverev, Venus Williams, and David Goffin have been especially active.

But one Instagram Live session that cannot be topped took place on Monday. It featured, of course, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Hilarity ensued even before Federer arrived, as the Spaniard struggled mightily to get things working.

“As you can see, I’m a disaster in everything,” the Nadal joked. “But I’m trying hard.”

Andy Murray promptly popped up in the comments section in typical Murray fashion: “This is brilliant,” Murray wrote. “He can win 52 French Opens, but not work Instagram.”

Once it “finally” began, the two all-time greats covered a wide variety of topics. Nadal revealed that he has not picked up a racket since leaving Indian Wells when the tournament was cancelled. “Perfect,” Federer replied. “You won’t be able to play tennis anymore when you get back!”

Some other snippets:

Federer: “I’ve been hitting a little bit against the wall. Rehab with the knee.”

Nadal: “It’s good, the knee?”

Federer: “It’s okay. I had a really good first six weeks, then it was a bit slower. Now it’s getting better again, but I have plenty of time. There is no stress or rush. At the end of the day, I just want the knee to be good. It doesn’t matter when I return. I think after the second surgery, it’s easier the second time around. But I don’t need to experience a third one.”

Federer: “One thing I wanted to ask you because it’s been bothering me, is that you’re a lefty. That’s been a problem for me. If you are a righty, why do you play lefty?”

Nadal: “I cannot play righty. That’s just a legend. I can write with the right hand. My basketball skills are with the right, but not in the tennis court or with football.”

Nadal: “At least not during our tennis careers.”

Murray was next on Nadal’s live session. One of their topics was the upcoming virtual Mutua Madrid Open, in which both players are participating. The Scot said that he has been practicing by playing matches with none other than Nadal.

“After a set, you were unbelievably tired,” Murray joked. “The energy bar on the side of the screen was almost empty. I’ve never seen you get tired after one set!”

The entire conversations are available to be watched on YouTube.

Editors Note • This is such a great break from our new normal world. it's something you want to watch over and over again.

