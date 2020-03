Tennis • 10sBalls Photos Of The Amazing Roger Federer • GOAT

Roger Federer of Switzerland changes shirts during a break in his semi final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 30 January 2020. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

Roger Federer of Switzerland reacts during his semi final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 30 January 2020. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

Roger Federer of Switzerland in action during his semi final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 30 January 2020. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

Roger Federer of Switzerland looks on during his men’s singles semifinal match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 30 January 2020. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Roger Federer of Switzerland speaks at a press conference following his defeated in the men’s singles semifinal match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 30 January 2020. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Roger Federer of Switzerland (R) reacts after winning the match against Rafael Nadal from Spain (L) who jumps the net after match point in the Match in Africa Cape Town charity event, Cape Town, South Africa 07 February 2020. Presented by Rolex the Match in Africa is for the benefit of the Roger Federer foundation. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Roger Federer of Switzerland reacts after winning the match against Rafael Nadal from Spain (not pictured) after the Match in Africa Cape Town charity event, Cape Town, South Africa 07 February 2020. Presented by Rolex the Match in Africa is for the benefit of the Roger Federer foundation. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

