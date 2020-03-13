WTA Polish Tennis Star Alicja Rosolska Gets 10sBalls Award

Alicja Rosolska in Indian Wells California this week with the staff from 10sBalls received her sportsmanships award. Due to the coronavirus it was given out very low key versus at the Taste of Tennis. ALA is a great player and an even better sport. She is kind and spreads her sweet personality wherever she travels around the world. We are thankful that she is a brand ambassador for us.

Alicja plays with Yonex rackets and wears the great clothes of Sofibella. She has been a true joy to have a partnership with.

🎾🎾🎾

If you enjoyed story please sign up for our mailing list or follow us on: