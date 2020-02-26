Tennis News • Maria Sharapova Announces Her Retirement

By Ricky Dimon

In a somewhat unforeseen but not exactly shocking development, Maria Sharapova announced her retirement from professional tennis on Wednesday. Sharapova broke the news by writing a piece for Vanity Fair and Vogue.

The Russian, who is without question one of the most well-known players in the history of the sport, took to social media shortly thereafter with an Instagram post.

“Tennis showed me the world–and it showed me what I was made of. It’s how I tested myself and how I measured my own growth. And so in whatever I might choose for my next chapter, my next mountain, I’ll still be pushing. I’ll still be climbing. I’ll still be growing. Tennis–I’m saying goodbye.”

Sharapova bids farewell following a 19-year career in which she captured five Grand Slam titles and reached No. 1 in the world four different times. The 32-year-old triumphed at Wimbledon in 2004, at the U.S. Open in 2006, at the Australian Open in 2008, and at the French Open in 2012 and 2014.

“Throughout my career, Is it worth it? was never even a question — in the end, it always was,” she wrote for Vanity Fair and Vogue. “My mental fortitude has always been my strongest weapon. Even if my opponent was physically stronger, more confident — even just plain better — I could, and did, persevere.”

But there would no more persevering this time following a smorgasbord injuries, a suspension, and a ranking of No. 373 in the world. Instead of a brief retirement tour such as that of Caroline Wozniacki (she retired at last month’s Australian Open), Sharapova called it quits immediately with no kind of public goodbye.

“I don’t feel I need to go on the court for the entire world and every fan to know that this is my last time on the court,” she explained in an interview with the New York. Times. “Even when I was younger, it was not the way I wanted it to end.”

Sharapova played her final match at the Aussie Open, losing to Donna Vekic 6-3, 6-4 in the first round.

Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on twitter at @Dimonator.

The WTA will miss her. Big time. She sold lots of tickets. In this comeback She maybe should have received more Wild Cards. Any tourney that didn’t offer them up. Was just plain dense. This way they cut off controversy among the ranks over who or what sells seats. Players that win don’t always sell seats. But they hate anyone getting extra fees or perks. It’s simple. Great beauty is a good start. Great figure. Bright Woman. Some players sell seats and others don’t… in the men’s game (ATP) tennis guarantees are part of the weekly world. With the exception of slams. WTA does things differently. Oh well. The failed drug tests will always tarnish her career. Sad. What will MAX do now… (LJ)

