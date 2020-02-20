10sBalls Tennis Photos • Brady, Martic, Muguruza, Delbonis, Alcaraz

10sBalls.com
Jennifer Brady of the USA reacts during her quarter final match against Garbine Muguruza of Spain at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis WTA Championships 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 20 February 2020. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Petra Martic of Croatia in action during her quarter final match against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis WTA Championships 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 20 February 2020. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER
Garbine Muguruza of Spain in action during her quarter final match against Jennifer Brady of the USA at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis WTA Championships 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 20 February 2020. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER
Argentina’s Federico Delbonis in action against Chilean Cristian Garin, during the Rio de Janeiro Open, in Brazil, 19 February 2020. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda
Spanish Pedro Martinez celebrates after defeating his compatriot Pablo Andujar during their Rio Open tournament match, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 19 February 2020. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda
Carlos Alcaraz Garfia of Spain in action against Federico Coria of Argentina during their Rio Open tournament match in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 19 February 2020. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

