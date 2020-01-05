Noah Rubin’s “Behind The Racquet” • With • Taylor Townsend | Tennis 10sBalls

Don't Miss
Noah Rubin's "Behind The Racquet" • With • Taylor Townsend
-
January 5, 2020
Photo by Behind The Racquet
Editor’s note: 10sBalls thanks Noah Rubin for giving us permission to repost these great stories. We wish him and this endeavor the best of luck. Great seeing Noah wearing K-Swiss and playing Solinco Strings.
🎾🎾🎾
“For as long as I can remember, I have been counted out of the conversation. At the age of 2, I was kicked out of a tennis program and the directors told my parents that I was fat, lazy and uncoachable. How people can determine this from a child, I have no idea. From the beginning, people looked at my physique and automatically judged my abilities before I walked on the court and started playing. The tennis court was my happy place, where I felt free and where opinions didn’t matter. Fast forward to age 14, I had been recognized by the USTA and moved to Florida alone in hopes of bettering myself and my tennis career, I did not know what that looked like at that time. I remember losing a singles match in an ITF juniors event, and pulled Noah (yes… this Noah Rubin) to the side and told him, ‘I don’t think I am cut out to be a singles player. I cant win a match in singles, but am winning everything in doubles. Maybe my path is being chosen for me.’ Noah then said, ‘No Taylor, it will happen, just give it time.’ The following week, I won my first ITF junior title in Tulsa, then JR. Aussie Open. From that moment, my life changed and the success that I was yearning for, that seemed so far away, was now right in front of me. I turned pro at 15 years old, and shortly after faced issues I never would have imagined. I found out that my mother was stealing money from me, and was using my prize money earnings and endorsements for her personal benefit. This rocked my world because I felt betrayed and lost, but it taught me many valuable lessons. No matter who it is, when someone shows who they are, believe them. This situation also taught me to never let my guard down when it comes to me and my business. Looking back, I see that it was a refining process for both myself and my circle. I had to get rid of the dead weight. I moved back home to Atlanta and surrounded myself with people who I knew had my back. It has been a rocky road to get to where I am now, but ultimately I wouldn’t change it for the world. The experiences of being told no, not fitting the ‘image’, being internationally body shamed, struggling with inward depression and outward confidence issues, have all given me the strength to stand up tall and own my s**t. This is who I am, take it or leave it. I am proud of the person I have become, and I am so excited for the growth ahead. It’s levels to this life thing.” Taylor Townsend (tay_taytownsend)
🎾🎾🎾