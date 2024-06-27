Wimbledon TV Schedule

Marketa Vondrousova of Czech Republic lifts the Women’s Singles Trophy as she celebrates victory following the Women’s Singles Final against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia on day thirteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 15, 2023 in London, England. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Wimbledon starts on Monday, July 1st.



ESPN touts its most comprehensive Wimbledon coverage “with every match from every court live, more than 240 hours, across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.



Exclusive live coverage in the U.S. begins on July 1 at 6 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+.



New this year, ABC will also broadcast select live matches on the middle Saturday and Sunday afternoons ET, July 6 and 7.



ESPN+ will be streaming all matches from all courts live, 18 courts, every match in its entirety and will also provide on-demand replays.



The ladies’ and gentlemen’s championships will air respectively on July 13 and 14, at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.



The debut of an 8-part ESPN+ Original Series In the Arena: Serena Williams on July 10 Brand-new studio show Wimbledon, Second Serve and a brand-new broadcast center.





2024 Wimbledon Television Schedule

All Times are Eastern

Monday, July 1 First Round 6 am – 5 pm ESPN

Tuesday, July 2 First Round 6 am – 5 pm ESPN

Wednesday, July 3 Second Round 6 am – 5 pm ESPN

Thursday, July 4 Second Round 6 am – 5 pm ESPN

Friday, July 5 Third Round 6 am – 5 pm ESPN

Saturday, July 6 Third Round 8 am – 1 pm ESPN and 1 pm – 4 pm ABC

Sunday, July 7 Round of 16 8 am – 1pm ESPN and 1 pm – 4 pm ABC

Monday, July 8 6 am – 4 pm ESPN2 and 8 am – 4 pm ESPN

Tuesday, July 9 Quaterfinals 8 am – 3 pm ESPN and 8 am – 3 pm ESPN2

Wednesday, July 10 8 am – 3 pm ESPN and 8 am – 3 pm ESPN2

Thursday, July 11 Women’s Semifinals 8am – 1pm ESPN Mixed Doubles Final 1pm – 2:30pm ESPN

Friday, July 12 Men’s Semifinals 8am – 2pm ESPN

Saturday, July 13 Women’s Final 9 am – 11:30 am ESPN and Men’s Doubles Final 11:30 am – 3 pm ESPN and Women’s Final (replay) 3 pm – 6 pm ABC

Sunday, July 14 Men’s Final 9 am – 12 pm ESPN and Women’s Doubles Final 12 pm – 3 pm ESPN and Men’s Final (replay) 3 pm – 6 pm ABC