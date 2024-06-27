- International Tennis Hall of Fame Unveils Multimillion Dollar Museum Renovation
Wimbledon TV Schedule
-
- Updated: June 27, 2024
Wimbledon starts on Monday, July 1st.
ESPN touts its most comprehensive Wimbledon coverage “with every match from every court live, more than 240 hours, across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.
Exclusive live coverage in the U.S. begins on July 1 at 6 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+.
New this year, ABC will also broadcast select live matches on the middle Saturday and Sunday afternoons ET, July 6 and 7.
ESPN+ will be streaming all matches from all courts live, 18 courts, every match in its entirety and will also provide on-demand replays.
The ladies’ and gentlemen’s championships will air respectively on July 13 and 14, at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.
The debut of an 8-part ESPN+ Original Series In the Arena: Serena Williams on July 10 Brand-new studio show Wimbledon, Second Serve and a brand-new broadcast center.
2024 Wimbledon Television Schedule
All Times are Eastern
Monday, July 1 First Round 6 am – 5 pm ESPN
Tuesday, July 2 First Round 6 am – 5 pm ESPN
Wednesday, July 3 Second Round 6 am – 5 pm ESPN
Thursday, July 4 Second Round 6 am – 5 pm ESPN
Friday, July 5 Third Round 6 am – 5 pm ESPN
Saturday, July 6 Third Round 8 am – 1 pm ESPN and 1 pm – 4 pm ABC
Sunday, July 7 Round of 16 8 am – 1pm ESPN and 1 pm – 4 pm ABC
Monday, July 8 6 am – 4 pm ESPN2 and 8 am – 4 pm ESPN
Tuesday, July 9 Quaterfinals 8 am – 3 pm ESPN and 8 am – 3 pm ESPN2
Wednesday, July 10 8 am – 3 pm ESPN and 8 am – 3 pm ESPN2
Thursday, July 11 Women’s Semifinals 8am – 1pm ESPN Mixed Doubles Final 1pm – 2:30pm ESPN
Friday, July 12 Men’s Semifinals 8am – 2pm ESPN
Saturday, July 13 Women’s Final 9 am – 11:30 am ESPN and Men’s Doubles Final 11:30 am – 3 pm ESPN and Women’s Final (replay) 3 pm – 6 pm ABC
Sunday, July 14 Men’s Final 9 am – 12 pm ESPN and Women’s Doubles Final 12 pm – 3 pm ESPN and Men’s Final (replay) 3 pm – 6 pm ABC