Halle Open Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, June 19, 2024
-
- Updated: June 18, 2024
Halle Open
Halle, Germany
June 17-23, 2024
Prize Money: €2,255,655
Heavy Hitters Firing in Halle
The Halle Terra Wortmann Open, one of eight grass-court events on the calendar, was re-categorized as an ATP 500 tournament in 2015. New world No. 1 Jannik Sinner is the top seed. French Open finalist and home hero Alexander Zverev is seeded second. Former US Open champion Daniil Medvedev is the third seed and Andrey Rublev is the No. 4 seed. Alexander Bublik is reigning champion. The event has crowned six German winners since its inaugural edition in 1993: Michael Stich (1994), Nicolas Kiefer (1999), David Prinosil (2000), Tommy Haas (2009 & 2012), Philipp Kohlschreiber (2011) and Florian Mayer (2016). Roger Federer won his 10th title in 2019.
Halle Open Draws
Singles Draw:
Doubles Draw:
Qualifying Singles Draw:
Order of Play for Wednesday, June 19, 2024: