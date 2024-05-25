Roland Garros Draws and Schedule for Sunday, May 26, 2024

Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz faces American JJ Wolf in his Roland Garros opener on Sunday. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis







Roland Garros

Paris, France

Red Clay

May 20-June 9, 2024

Prize Money: €53,500,000

2024 Roland Garros: End of An Era and New Beginning

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic aims to defend his Roland Garros crown and capture a 25th major title. The 14-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal, who missed the 2023 Roland Garros due to surgery, announced this is likely his French Open farewell. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is reigning Roland Garros women’s champion, playing for her fourth French Open championship in Paris. Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, 2022 Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina, US Open champion Coco Gauff and red-hot Danielle Collins are among the women’s contenders. Men’s contenders aiming to dethrone Djokovic include world No. 2 Jannik Sinner and world No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz, who both missed Rome with injury, Rome champion Alexander Zverev and former finalist Casper Ruud.

Roland Garros Draws 2024

Men’s Singles Draw: click here

Women’s Singles Draw: click here

Men’s Doubles Draw: Coming Soon

Women’s Doubles Draw: Coming Soon

Men’s Qualifying Singles Draw: click here

Women’s Qualifying Singles Draw: click here

Results for Friday, May 24: click here

Order of Play for Sunday, May 26: Click here





