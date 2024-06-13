Stuttgart Open Draws and Schedule for Friday, June 14, 2024

Matteo Berrettini of Italy takes on Aussie qualifier James Duckworth in the Stuttgart quarterfinals on Friday. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT







Stuttgart Boss Open

Stuttgart, Germany

June 10-16, 2024

Grass

Prize Money: €734,915

Zverev, Shelton, Bublik Murray Headline Stuttgart

Top-seeded Alexander Zverev and second-seeded Ben Shelton headline a Stuttgart field that includes former Wimbledon champion Andy Murray as well as talented Italian Lorenzo Musetti and Alexander Bublik. Stuttgart, which made the switch from clay to grass from 2015, opens the extended grass-court swing in the week after Roland Garros. The first edition of the tournament was held in 1898. Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Dominic Thiem and Matteo Berrettini are among leading ATP Tour stars to have triumphed at the Tennisclub Weissenhof.

Stuttgart Boss Open Draws

Singles Draw: click here

Doubles Draw: click here

Qualifying Singles Draw: click here

Order of Play for Friday, June 14: click here





