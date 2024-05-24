Roland Garros Draws and Qualifying Results for Friday, May 24, 2024

Sara Errani qualified for the 2024 Roland Garros main draw today. Photo credit: Patrick Loste/Wikimedia Commons

At 37 years old, standing 5-foot-5 (in her sneakers), Sara Errani continues dreaming big.

Errani, the 2012 Roland Garros runner-up to Maria Sharapova, has qualified for the 2024 French Open main draw.

The 95th-ranked Italian fought off Elena-Gabriela Ruse 7-6(10), 7-6(4) in a fierce two hour, four-minute fight on Court Suzanne-Lenglen to qualify for the Roland Garros main draw.

After her run to the 2012 French Open final, Errani, who won a shortened sentence of a doping suspension using the famed “Tortellini Defense” (claiming medication kept in the kitchen fell into the tortellini), Errani advanced to the 2013 semifinals and consecutive quarterfinals in 2014 and 2015. She’s also been a successful doubles player.

Now, the baseline grinder is back in the Roland Garros main draw as one of 18 qualifiers in the 128-player women’s singles field.







Roland Garros

Paris, France

Red Clay

May 20-June 9, 2024

Prize Money: €53,500,000

2024 Roland Garros: End of An Era and New Beginning

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic aims to defend his Roland Garros crown and capture a 25th major title. The 14-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal, who missed the 2023 Roland Garros due to surgery, announced this is likely his French Open farewell. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is reigning Roland Garros women’s champion, playing for her fourth French Open championship in Paris. Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, 2022 Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina, US Open champion Coco Gauff and red-hot Danielle Collins are among the women’s contenders. Men’s contenders aiming to dethrone Djokovic include world No. 2 Jannik Sinner and world No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz, who both missed Rome with injury, Rome champion Alexander Zverev and former finalist Casper Ruud. Former Roland Garros finalist Dominic Thiem won his opening-round qualifying match on Monday, May 20th.

Roland Garros Draws 2024

Men’s Singles Draw: click here

Women’s Singles Draw: click here

Men’s Doubles Draw: Coming Soon

Women’s Doubles Draw: Coming Soon

Men’s Qualifying Singles Draw: click here

Women’s Qualifying Singles Draw: click here

Results for Friday, May 24: click here

Order of Play for Sunday, May 26: COMING SOON





