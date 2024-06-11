10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Andrea Jaeger on U.S. Olympic Team By-Passing Caitlin Clark

Andrea Jaeger (far right) and Arthur Ashe, Tracy Austin, Rosie Casals, Bud Collins, Peter Fleming, Pam Shriver, John McEnroe, Marty Riessen and Stan Smith visit the White House Tennis Court and President Ronald Reagan on September 14, 1981. Photo credit: White House Photographic Office/Wikimedia Commons