‘s-Hertogenbosch Open Draws and Schedule for Sunday, June 16, 2024

Alex de Minaur faces Sebastian Korda in the ‘s-Hertogenbosch final on Sunday. Photo credit: National Bank Open presented by Rogers







‘s-Hertogenbosch Libema Open

Stuttgart, Germany

June 10-16, 2024

Grass

Prize Money: €690,135

De Minaur, Paul, Pegula, Samsonova Head s’Hertogenbosch field

Aussie Alex de Minaur is top seed, American Tommy Paul is seeded second and Ugo Humbert is the third seed at the Libema Open staged on the grass courts of ‘s-Hertogenbosch. The Libema Open is one of eight tour-level events played on grass, and hosts both the men’s and women’s tours in the opening week of the grass-court swing. Jessica Pegula is the top seed in he women’s field with Liudmila Samsonova seeded second and Ekaterina Alexandrova seeded third. Four Dutchmen have titled at this tournament. Richard Krajicek triumphed in 1994 and ’97, Sjeng Schalken clinched back-to-back wins in 2002-03, wild card Tim Van Rijthoven soared to the trophy in 2022 and Tallon Griekspoor claimed the crown in 2023.

