Roger Federer Gives Commencement Speech at Dartmouth and It Goes Viral
- Updated: June 12, 2024
Call him Dr. Roger.
Roger Federer delivered a thoughtful and funny commencement speech at Dartmouth College over the weekend when he officially received an honorary doctorate.
The Swiss Maestro received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from the university before his speech, which he described as his most “unexpected victory ever.”
The former world No. 1 shared his experiences and life lessons as a champion and how he’s adapted to life after retirement.
“I did graduate recently. I graduated tennis,” Federer said. “I know the word is”retire. Roger Federer retired from tennis. Retired. The word is awful. You wouldn’t say retired from college, right? Sounds terrible.
“Like you, I’ve finished one big thing and I’m moving on to the next. Like you, I’m figuring out what that is. Graduates, I feel your pain. I know what it’s like when people keep asking what your plan is for the rest of your life. They ask me: ‘Now that you are not a professional tennis player, what do you do?’ I don’t know. And it’s okay not to know.”Editors Note • This is an awesome speech and honor. So many of our followers are asking “Why was RF at Dartmouth?” Simple. His agent Tony Godsick’s alma mater and his daughter with mama Mary Joe Fernandez, Isabella was graduating. The Federer family enjoyed another college campus. A month or two ago they were at Stanford with Nico Godsick. It was a great ceremony. 🎾