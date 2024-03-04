Humbert, Baez climb as new ATP rankings determine Indian Wells seeding

With the BNP Paribas Open getting underway this week in Palm Springs, the ATP rankings as of Monday, March 4 will be used for seeding. Every one of the top 32 players in the world are on the entry list for the Indian Wells Masters and are expected to play in Tennis Paradise.



Jiri Lehecka and Lehecka Korda moved into seeded spots (both up four places) following quarterfinal efforts last week at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Ugo Humbert claimed the Dubai title and has climbed to a career high of 14th in the rankings, giving him a top-16 seed in Indian Wells. The Golden Swing wrapped up on Sunday with Sebastian Baez triumphing in Santiago, taking him to career-best No. 19. Alex de Minaur lifted the trophy in Acapulco, but he was the defending champion so he did not gain any points and actually fell from ninth to 10th. Casper Ruud, who lost to De Minaur in the final, rose back into the top 10 at No. 9–coming up just short of a top-eight seed in the desert.



The BNP Paribas Open draw ceremony will take place on Monday afternoon before main-draw action begins on Wednesday.

Here are the seeds:

Novak Djokovic Carlos Alcaraz Jannik Sinner Daniil Medvedev Andrey Rublev Alexander Zverev Holger Rune Hubert Hurkacz Casper Ruud Alex de Minaur Stefanos Tsitsipas Taylor Fritz Grigor Dimitrov Ugo Humbert Karen Khachanov Ben Shelton Tommy Paul Frances Tiafoe Sebastian Baez Alexander Bublik Adrian Mannarino Francisco Cerundolo Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Nicolas Jarry Jan-Lennard Struff Lorenzo Musetti Tallon Griekspoor Cameron Norrie Sebastian Korda Tomas Martin Etcheverry Felix Auger-Aliassime Jiri Lehecka

