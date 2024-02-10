- ABN AMRO Rotterdam Open Draws and Schedule of Play for Sunday, February 11, 2024
- Marseille Open Draws and Schedule of Play for Sunday, February 11, 2024
- Home For Sale Minutes From The Indian Wells Tennis Gardens
- ABN AMRO Rotterdam Open Draws and Schedule of Play for Saturday, February 10, 2024
- Dallas Open Draws and Schedule of Play for Friday, February 9, 2024
- Marseille Open Draws and Schedule of Play for Friday, February 9, 2024
- Limited Tickets for Taste of Tennis Indian Wells and Miami Available Now
- Medvedev and Zverev Join Alcaraz on Team Europe for Laver Cup
- Dallas Open Draws and Schedule of Play for Thursday, February 8, 2024
- Solinco Launches Hyper-G Round Strings
- Marseille Open Draws and Schedule of Play for Thursday, February 8, 2024
- Novak Djokovic Heads 2024 Indian Wells Entry List
- Dallas Open Draws and Schedule of Play for Wednesday, February 7, 2024
- Boris Becker Steps Down as Holger Rune’s Coach Citing Personal Reasons
- Marseille Open Draws and Schedule of Play for Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Marseille Open Draws and Schedule of Play for Sunday, February 11, 2024
-
- Updated: February 10, 2024
Marseille Open
Marseille, France
February 5-11, 2024
Surface: Hard Court
Prize Money: €724,015
Magic in Marseille
The Open 13 Provence, held on the Mediterranean coast in the city of Marseille, is one of five French tournaments on the ATP Tour calendar. This week, Hubert Hurkacz is the top seed. Grigor Dimitrov is seeded second, Karen Khachanov is the third seed and Frenchman Ugo Humbert is seeded fourth. The top four seeds each enjoyed first-round byes. Former player Jean-Francois Caujolle was a driving force in bringing a tour-level event to his hometown, and since the inaugural event in 1993, six Frenchmen have lifted the Marseille trophy, including Guy Forget in 1996; Fabrice Santoro, 1999; Arnaud Clement, 2006; Gilles Simon, 2007 and 2015; Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, 2009, 2013 and 2017; and Michael Llodra, 2011. .
Marseille Open 13 Provence Draws and Schedule
Singles Draw: Click Here
Doubles Draw: Click Here
Qualifying Singles Draw: Click Here
Schedule for Sunday, February 11: Click Here