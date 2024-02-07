Don't Miss
Solinco Launches Hyper-G Round Strings
- Updated: February 7, 2024
The sweet spot is heavenly haven thanks to Solinco’s strings.
Solinco announced the launch of its new Hyper-G round strings.
It’s the smooth operate of the popular Hyper-G family.
The Hyper-G Round, as its name suggests, is constructed of a circular profile. This, Solinco says, delivers a smooth but aggressive option for the classic ball striker.
