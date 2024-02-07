10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Home / Tennis News / Solinco Launches Hyper-G Round Strings

Solinco Launches Hyper-G Round Strings

The sweet spot is heavenly haven thanks to Solinco’s strings.

Solinco announced the launch of its new Hyper-G round strings.

It’s the smooth operate of the popular Hyper-G family.

The Hyper-G Round, as its name suggests, is constructed of a circular profile. This, Solinco says, delivers a smooth but aggressive option for the classic ball striker.