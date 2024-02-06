Boris Becker Steps Down as Holger Rune’s Coach Citing Personal Reasons

Photo credit: Holger Rune Instagram

The trip is over for the Holger Rune-Boris Becker partnership.

Hall of Famer Becker said he’s stepping down due to “professional and private responsibilities” and his inability to “give Holger what he needs now.”

“We started this partnership with the initial goal to reach the ATP Finals end of last year but moving forward I realized that in order for this to be successful, I would need to be available for Holger much more than I can,” Becker posted on social media. “Due to professional and private responsibilities, I can’t give Holger what he needs now. I wish him only the very best and I’m always going to be his n.1 fan. I truly appreciated this journey together.”

Becker’s announcement brings to an abrupt end the coaching dream team Rune had assembled with Becker and Severin Luthi, longtime coach of Roger Federer, hired to lead the Dane to the year-end ATP Finals.

However the dream team did not last as Luthi departed last month citing timing and travel requirements.

For now, Kenneth Carlsen is Rune’s coach.