Ricky’s pick for Monday night at the Australian Open: Alcaraz vs. Kecmanovic
- Updated: January 21, 2024
The bottom half of the Australian Open men’s singles draw has produced a fair amount of surprises, but Carlos Alcaraz is so far unscathed. He will go up against Miomir Kecmanovic in the fourth round on Monday night.
It will be a rematch of one of 2022’s best matches. Their only previous meeting was in instant classic, with Alcaraz prevailing 6-7(5), 6-3, 7-6(5) at the Miami Open two years ago.
Kecmanovic has never played better than he did in that match, but if can he can recapture that form anywhere…well..it’s at Melbourne Park. The world No. 60 advanced to the fourth round in 2022–his best Grand Slam showing– when he took fellow Serb Novak Djokovic’s place at the top of the bracket after Djokovic was banned from paying. Kecmanovic is back in R4 following defeats of Yosuke Watanuki, Jan-Lennard Struff, and Tommy Paul.
Unlike Kecmanovic, who needed five sets against both Struff and Paul, Alcaraz will be well rested. The 20-year-old needed four tight sets to beat Lorenzo Sonego in the second round, but his contests against Richard Gasquet and Juncheng Shanf were routine.
Expect an entertaining affair in the early stages on Monday before Alcaraz takes control.
Pick: Alcaraz in 3
Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on Twitter at @Dimonator.