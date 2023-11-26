Gambill: Wayne Arthurs One of Top 3 Servers

Aussie left-hander Wayne Arthurs’ owned one of tennis’ most devastating servers. Photo by Gene Lower/Getty Images

When it comes to serving supremacy, you know the usual suspects.

Isner, Karlovic, Roddick, Sampras, Kyrgios and Ivanisevic are often cited as the greatest servers in tennis history.

Add another name to that legendary list, says Tennis Channel analyst Jan-Michael Gambill.

Aussie lefty Wayne Arthurs is one of the Open Era’s greatest servers, says Gambill.

During TC’s telecast of Italy’s 2-0 Davis Cup final victory Australia today, Tennis Channel analyst Gambill praised former Tennis Channel Open champion Arthurs as not only a highly underrated server, but as one of the greatest servers he ever faced.

Gambill described returning Arthurs’ serve as a mission impossible.

“Wayne Arthurs, one of my top 3 servers of all time,” Gambill told Jason Goodall during TC’s coverage of the final. “A lefty you just simply could not read.

“It was impossible. I played him a lot.”

“[Wayne Arthurs’ serve was] impossible,” Tennis Channel analyst Jan-Michael Gambill said.

Jan-Michael Gambill is the fourth American man to cite Arthurs as one of the game’s greatest servers. Grand Slam champions Mike and Bob Bryanm who call Isner the best server they faced, both said Arthurs’ serve was one of the greatest weapons they encountered on the ATP Tour.

Former world No. 4 James Blake, who cites Isner as the best server he’s seen, also called Arthurs and Richard Krajicek as two of the toughest servers he ever faced.