Jack Sock is a New Dad

Jack Sock’s wife, Laura Little Sock, has given birth to the couple’s first child EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

A baby Sock has joined the world.

Former Wimbledon doubles champion Jack Sock announced his wife, Laura Little Sock, gave birth the couple’s first child on November 14th.

Brody Bryan Sock, a baby boy, was born on November 14th.

Laura Little Sock Sock shared the joyous news on social media.