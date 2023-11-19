Don't Miss
Jack Sock is a New Dad
- Updated: November 19, 2023
A baby Sock has joined the world.
Former Wimbledon doubles champion Jack Sock announced his wife, Laura Little Sock, gave birth the couple’s first child on November 14th.
Brody Bryan Sock, a baby boy, was born on November 14th.
Laura Little Sock Sock shared the joyous news on social media.
