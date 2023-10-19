10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Stockholm Open Draws and Schedule for Friday, October 20, 2023

Gael Monfils faces Adrian Mannarino in an all-French quarterfinal in Stockholm on Friday. Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images



Stockholm Open
Stockholm, Sweden
October 16-22, 2023
Surface: Hard Court
Prize Money: €673,630

Celebrating Stockholm’s Stellar Tennis History
Holger Rune is the top seed in Stockholm. The tournament was first held in 1969 and has been held at the Kungliga Tennishallen except for 1989-1994, when it was held at the Globe Arena. There have been six different Swedish titlists in the tournament’s history. Thomas Johansson was the last home-grown titlist in 2004. The ATP 250 event, which was originally scheduled to be played in Week 45, has been moved to Week 42 on the 2023 calendar.

