Japan Open Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Tommy Paul plays Mackenzie McDonald in an all-American Tokyo showdown on Wednesday. Photo credit: Delray Beach Open Facebook

Japan Open

Tokyo, Japan

October 16-22, 2023

Surface: Hard Court

Prize Money: $2,013,940



Asian Swing Turns to Tokyo

Taylor Fritz is the top seed and 2022 US Open finalist Casper Ruud is seeded second in Tokyo. The Kinoshita Group Japan Open Tennis Championships is the longest-running ATP Tour tournament in Asia, first held in 1972. The ATP 500 event is played at the Ariake Colosseum, an expansive tennis centre comprising 48 courts and a stadium with one of the first retractable roofs in tennis. Japan’s Kei Nishikori won the 2012 and 2014 titles.



Japan Open Draws



Singles Draw: Click Here

Doubles Draw: Click Here



Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here



Doubles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Schedule for Wednesday, October 18th: Click Here





