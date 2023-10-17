Japan Open Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, October 18, 2023

10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Tommy Paul plays Mackenzie McDonald in an all-American Tokyo showdown on Wednesday. Photo credit: Delray Beach Open Facebook

Japan Open
Tokyo, Japan
October 16-22, 2023
Surface: Hard Court
Prize Money: $2,013,940

Asian Swing Turns to Tokyo
Taylor Fritz is the top seed and 2022 US Open finalist Casper Ruud is seeded second in Tokyo. The Kinoshita Group Japan Open Tennis Championships is the longest-running ATP Tour tournament in Asia, first held in 1972. The ATP 500 event is played at the Ariake Colosseum, an expansive tennis centre comprising 48 courts and a stadium with one of the first retractable roofs in tennis. Japan’s Kei Nishikori won the 2012 and 2014 titles.

