Rolex Shanghai Masters Draws and Schedule for Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Updated: October 6, 2023
Rolex Shanghai Masters
Shanghai, China
October 4-15th, 2023
Surface: Hard Court
Prize Money: $8,800,000
Carlos Alcaraz Heads Loaded Shanghai Draw
Wimbledon winner Carlos Alcaraz is the top seed in Shanghai with US Open finalist Daniil Medvedev, fresh off the Beijing finals, seeded second. Beijing champion Jannik Sinner is seeded sixth and opens against American Marcos Giron. In its first five years, 2009-2013, the tournament was awarded ATP Masters 1000 Tournament of the Year, as voted by ATP players. Rolex recently renewed its title sponsorship of the only Masters 1000 event in China.
Rolex Shanghai Masters Draws
Singles Draw: Click Here
Doubles Draw: Click Here
Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Doubles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Schedule for Saturday, October 7th: Click Here