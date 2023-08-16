- Cincinnati Draws and Order of Play for Thursday, August 17, 2023
-
- Updated: August 16, 2023
Cincinnati Western & Southern Open
Cincinnati, Ohio
August 14-20, 2023
Prize Money: $6,600,000
Surface: Hard Court
Stars Showdown in Cincinnati Prelude to US Open
A pair of former world No. 1 Grand Slam champions–Novak Djokovic and Caroline Wozniacki–return to action in Cincinnati this week. The Cincinnati tournament has come a long way from its humble roots, first played at the Avondale Athletic Club more than a century ago, to the grand-scale ATP Masters 1000 event held at the Lindner Family Tennis Center today. Past champions include such all-time greats as Ivan Lendl, Stefan Edberg, Pete Sampras, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. In 2018, Djokovic triumphed in Cincinnati to become the first player to win all nine ATP Masters 1000 crowns and complete the Career Golden Masters.
Cincinnati Western & Southern Open Draws and Schedule
Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Women’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Women’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Women’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Order of Play for Thursday, August 17th: Click Here