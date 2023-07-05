Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa Partner in Wimbledon Mixed Doubles

Photo credit: Tsitsidosa Instagram

Tennis’ hottest new couple will share the court at Wimbledon.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and girlfriend Paula Badosa will join forces for the first time together in the Wimbledon mixed doubles draw.

Australian Open finalist Tsitsipas and former Indian Wells champion Badosa will be put to the test immediately. The pair will take on top seeds Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek.

Badosa and Tsitsipas aren’t the only love match mixing it up at Wimbledon.

Queen’s Club finalist Alex de Minaur and girlfriend Katie Boulter, the British No. 1, will also partner in mixed doubles.

Boulter and de Minaur, who have been a couple for three years, face the Aussie tandem of Storm Hunter and John Peers.

Other notable names in mixed doubles include Jamie Murray partnering Taylor Townsend and wild cards Bianca Andreescu and Michael Venus, fresh off their run to the Roland Garros mixed doubles final.