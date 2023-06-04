- Roland Garros Draws and Schedule for Monday, June 5, 2023
- Updated: June 4, 2023
Roland Garros
Paris, France
May 28-June 11, 2023
Prize Money: €49,600,000
2023 Roland Garros: End of An Era and New Beginning
The withdrawal of 14-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal means the king of clay will miss the tournament he has ruled for the first time since 2004 when Gaston Gaudio defeated Guillermo Coria in an all-Argentinean final. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is reigning Roland Garros women’s champion, playing for her third championship in Paris. Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff are among the women’s contenders. World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz is the top seed in a men’s field that includes No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, fresh off winning his maiden clay-court crown in Rome, and two-time Roland Garros champion Novak Djokovic, who is playing for a men’s record 23rd major championship in Paris. Defending champion Iga Swiatek and US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz are the top seeds. Four lucky losers will make it into the women’s main draw following the withdrawal of Paula Badosa, Jennifer Brady, Patricia Maria Tig and Ajla Tomljanovic, while three lucky losers will gain entry into men’s singles draw due to the withdrawal of Cristian Garin, Kyle Edmund and Jeremy Chardy.
Roland Garros Draws
