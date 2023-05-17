Radio Tennis.Com Releases Summer 2023 Broadcast Schedule

Tennis fans can tune into a summer of competitive tennis on RadioTennis.com.

RadioTennis.com has released its summer 2023 broadcast schedule packed with top tennis events.

“The real beauty of RadioTennis.com is that we cover a wide range of competitive tennis experiences,” RadioTennis.com host Ken Thomas said. “We’re not locked into broadcasting one specific level of the game. We cover it all, and that’s exactly what our summer schedule represents.

“It’s a unique tapestry of competitive tennis from some amazing venues. It’s good stuff and it all starts this week.”

10sBalls.com was in Carson, California when Frances Tiafoe’s shoe sole came off.

RadioTennis.com’s Ken Thomas yelled to Tiafoe: “What size do you wear ?” Then Thomas threw his shoes on court for Frances to finish the match.

RadioTennis.com 2023 Summer Schedule





May 19: USTA National Women’s 50 Hard Court Championships – La Jolla, CA



June 4: USTA National Men’s 45 Hard Court Championships – Westlake Village, CA



June 16-18: SoCal Pro Series – USTA / ITF Pro Circuit Event – San Diego, CA



June 23-25: SoCal Pro Series – USTA / ITF Pro Circuit Event – Los Angeles, CA



June 30-July 2: SoCal Pro Series – USTA / ITF Pro Circuit Event – Irvine, CA



July 7-9: SoCal Pro Series – USTA / ITF Pro Circuit Event – Lakewood, CA



July 14-16: USTA National Father & Son Clay Court Championships – Cincinnati, OH



July 23: $60,000 USTA Women’s Pro Circuit Event – Evansville, IN



August 3: The Windsor Classic – Tennis Canada / ITF Wheelchair Event – Windsor, ON



August 7: Koser Jewelers $100,000 Tennis Challenge – Landisville, PA



September 7-11: Berkeley Tennis Club Women’s $60,000 Challenge – Berkeley, CA



