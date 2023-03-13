10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
BNP Paribas Open Photo Gallery Day 5 By Rob Stone

BNP Paribas Open Photo Gallery Day 5 By Rob Stone

Daniil Medvedev held off llya Ivashka in three sets scoring his 16th straight win to improve to 21-2 in 2023. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@robstonetennis
“What enters my mind is just trying to win the match I’m in,” third-seeded Jessica Pegula said after rallying past Anastasia Potapova in a three hour, 17-minute marathon. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@robstonetennis
Olympic gold-medal champion Alexander Zverev fought off Emil Ruusuvuori 7-5, 1-6, 7-5 to reach the round of 16. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@robstonetennis
In her final match as an 18-year-old, Coco Gauff swept fellow teenager Linda Noskova to reach the round of 16 at Indian Wells for the first time. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@robstonetennis
No. 12-seeded Alexander Zverev faces streaking Daniil Medvedev next. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@robstonetennis
” I’m for sure living my dream. I guess the on-court part is glamorous in a way, yes. Off-court, I always tell people my life is boring,” said Coco Gauff, who celebrates her 19th birthday on Monday, March 13th. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@robstonetennis
“Very, very tough, not easy to play here. For everyone, for everyone,” said Daniil Medvedev, who is playing for a fourth straight tournament title. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@robstonetennis
“I’m making too many unforced errors from the baseline, but all that matters is that I’m finding a way to win and just, you know, just fighting,” 2022 finalist Maria Sakkari said. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@robstonetennis