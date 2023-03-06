- BNP Paribas Open Qualifying Draws and Schedule for Monday, March 6, 2023
- Updated: March 6, 2023
BNP Paribas Open
Indian Wells, California
March 6-19, 2023
Prize Money: $8,800,000
Stars Shine in Tennis Paradise
The Indian Wells Tennis Garden welcomes tennis’ top stars for two weeks of dazzle in the desert. Home hero Taylor Fritz, who grew up attending the tournament as a kid, is the reigning men’s champion. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is defending women’s champion. Former ATP standout Tommy Haas is BNP Paribas Open tournament director. Palm Springs is about 125 miles east of Los Angeles. BNP Paribas Open weekend sessions often draw a star-filled celebrity crowd as well with Ben Stiller, Mike Tyson and Sugar Ray Leonard among the famous fans who have visited in recent years. This year, the tournament offers free parking for all.
BNP Paribas Open Draws
Men’s Qualifying Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Qualifying Singles Draw: click here
Results: click here
Order of Play for Monday, March 6 click here