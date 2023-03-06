BNP Paribas Open Qualifying Draws and Schedule for Monday, March 6, 2023

No. 8-seeded Cristian Garin of Chile faces American qualifier Learner Tien in Indian Wells Qualifying today. EPA-EFE/JASON O’BRIEN







BNP Paribas Open

Indian Wells, California

March 6-19, 2023

Prize Money: $8,800,000



Stars Shine in Tennis Paradise

The Indian Wells Tennis Garden welcomes tennis’ top stars for two weeks of dazzle in the desert. Home hero Taylor Fritz, who grew up attending the tournament as a kid, is the reigning men’s champion. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is defending women’s champion. Former ATP standout Tommy Haas is BNP Paribas Open tournament director. Palm Springs is about 125 miles east of Los Angeles. BNP Paribas Open weekend sessions often draw a star-filled celebrity crowd as well with Ben Stiller, Mike Tyson and Sugar Ray Leonard among the famous fans who have visited in recent years. This year, the tournament offers free parking for all.

BNP Paribas Open Draws

Men’s Qualifying Singles Draw: click here

Women’s Qualifying Singles Draw: click here

Results: click here

Order of Play for Monday, March 6 click here





