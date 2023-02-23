Fila Unveils Tie Breaker Collection for BNP Paribas Open

Photo credit: Fila

Tennis tie breakers will come clothed in splendid style in Indian Wells.

Stars will debut Fila’s Tie Breaker collection as they take the court in Indian Wells for the 2023 BNP Paribas Open. The collection features a mix of bright pinks and cool blues that will pop the sunshine of the Coachella Valley desert.

Barbora Krejcikova, Karolina Pliskova, Shelby Rogers and more will debut the women’s line which offers six different tops (Strappy Cami Tank, Cross Back Tank, Printed Racerback Tank, Racerback Tank, Full Coverage Tank, Short Sleeve Tee), three skort options, and a dress.

Photo credit: Fila

World No. 30 Krejcikova will sport the Tie Breaker Cross Back Tank in two unique colorways, highlighting the collection’s featured colors of Pink Glo and a White/Black swirl. Her wardrobe will be complemented by two of the collection’s featured skorts: the Double Bounce Skort and the High Waisted Skort.

Krejcikova is pictured above modeling the Cross Back Tank in the traditional white colorway paired with the Pink Glo Double Bounce Skort.

Men’s Tie Breaker Collection

The men’s collection consists of eight unique short sleeve tops, two long sleeve options, and a pair of shorts available in three different colorways.

World No. 38 Diego Schwartzman’s Sunshine Double attire will feature two short sleeve Color Block Crew shirts – one in a White/Hawaiian Ocean/Fila Navy colorway and one in a Swirl/White colorway exclusive for Schwartzman.

Photo credit: Fila

Those shirts will pair respectively with two matching colorways of the Tie Breaker Men’s Stretch Woven Short.

World No. 36 John Isner will take the court donning similar cool blue attire as he sports two distinct polo shirts from the collection. Isner will pair the collection’s Short Sleeve Classic Polo made with recycled mesh interlock and designed in the Blue Ibiza/Hawaiian Ocean/White colorway with a Tie Breaker Stretch Woven Short in a Fila Navy base colorway.

Photo credit: Fila

Isner will also wear the collection’s traditional Short Sleeve Polo in white with blue trimming throughout. Isner can be seen pictured below in his Short Sleeve Polo along with a pair of Hawaiian Ocean Stretch Woven Shorts.

The Tie Breaker Collection also features two unique crew tops: the Short Sleeve Color Block Crew and traditional Short Sleeve Crew. The Short Sleeve Color Block Crew is a blend of White and Hawaiian Ocean with trimmings of Fila Navy, while the Short Sleeve Crew features the collection’s unique swirl colorway in a classic black and white pattern.

Photo credit: Fila

This pattern is seen in the photo of Reilly Opelka above.